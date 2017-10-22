McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)
MCS.L on London Stock Exchange
161.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.40 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
160.90
Open
161.90
Day's High
162.40
Day's Low
160.00
Volume
1,501,074
Avg. Vol
1,406,680
52-wk High
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94
Wed, Jul 5 2017
UK's McCarthy & Stone order book robust, but slows post polls
July 5 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, reported a hefty order book of forward sales since March, but said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks, hurt by uncertainty brought on by the country's general election.
