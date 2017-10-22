Edition:
Medigene AG (MDG1k.DE)

MDG1k.DE on Xetra

12.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
€12.97
Open
€13.07
Day's High
€13.22
Day's Low
€12.76
Volume
129,989
Avg. Vol
248,494
52-wk High
€15.24
52-wk Low
€7.54

Thu, Sep 7 2017

BRIEF-Medigene to issue new shares to settle Trianta milestone payment

* Announces issuance and number of new shares to settle last Trianta milestone payment

BRIEF-Medigene H1 total revenue at EUR 4.9 mln​

* H1 ‍REVENUE FROM CORE BUSINESS IMMUNOTHERAPIES (BLUEBIRD BIO PARTNERSHIP) AMOUNTS TO EUR2,252 K (6M 2016: EUR0 K)​

BRIEF-Medigene submits CTA for its first TCR clinical trial

* PTA-ADHOC: MEDIGENE AG: MEDIGENE SUBMITS CTA FOR ITS FIRST TCR CLINICAL TRIAL AND ANNOUNCES MILESTONE PAYMENT

BRIEF-Medigene says shareholders approve all resolutions

* Says shareholders approve all resolutions with a high majority

BRIEF-Medigene sticks with guidance after Q1 operating loss

* Financial guidance for 2017 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Medigene COO steps down

* Says Dave Lemus steps down as COO and continues cooperation in an advisory role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

