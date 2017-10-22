Edition:
United States

Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)

MERL.L on London Stock Exchange

375.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.70 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
374.30
Open
376.70
Day's High
378.10
Day's Low
371.50
Volume
7,440,307
Avg. Vol
2,995,973
52-wk High
537.50
52-wk Low
355.00

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments enters partnership with Entertainment One

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS​

Continue Reading

Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld: source

UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

UPDATE 2-Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - source

Oct 4 UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - Bloomberg

Oct 4 UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MERL.L Market Views