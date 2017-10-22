Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO)

Manulife promotes Asia head to chief financial officer TORONTO, Sept 12 Manulife, Canada's biggest insurer, said on Tuesday that it planned to promote the head of its Asian business, Philip Witherington, to be chief financial officer from the start of 2018.

BRIEF-Manulife announces structural and leadership changes * Says bringing all wealth and asset management businesses together into primary reporting segment, global wealth and asset management​

Fitch Rates Manulife Financial's Subordinated Notes 'BBB+' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB+' rating to Manulife Financial Corporation's (MFC) C$750 million 3.049% rate-reset subordinated notes due 2029. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating for the new offering is equivalent to the rating on MFC's existing subordinated debt. Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding the redemption of MFC's 7.768% medium-term notes due April 8, 2019

Canada's Manulife plays down John Hancock spinoff talk TORONTO Manulife Financial Corp , Canada's biggest life insurer, on Thursday played down reports that it is exploring an initial public offering of U.S. unit John Hancock.

