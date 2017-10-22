Magna International Inc (MG.TO)
69.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
$1.62 (+2.37%)
$68.25
$69.14
$70.13
$68.90
834,374
964,764
$70.13
$49.44
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Magna forms E-Powertrain joint venture in China
* Magna International - has entered into a JV agreement with Huayu Automotive Systems Co, a subsidiary of Saic Motor
BRIEF-Huayu Automotive Systems, Magna's unit to set up JV
* Says it, Magna International's unit plan to set up jv with registered capital at 200 million yuan ($30.20 million)
BRIEF-Magna International to build new paint line in Slovenia
* Magna to build new paint line in Slovenia to support Graz Vehicle production
Canada's Magna joins BMW, Intel self-driving car project
Oct 10 Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.
BRIEF-Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology
* Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market Source text - () Further company coverage:
Canadian car parts maker Magna wins Slovenia construction permit
LJUBLJANA, Oct 5 Slovenia has granted Canadian car parts maker Magna International a construction permit to build a paint factory in northeastern Slovenia, the Environment Ministry and Magna said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Magna International says reached a settlement agreement with plaintiffs in KS Centoco legal proceedings
* Magna International Inc - reached a settlement agreement with plaintiffs in KS Centoco Ltd legal proceedings
BRIEF-Magna announces senior notes offering
* Magna International Inc - Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.500% and will mature on September 25, 2027
BRIEF-Magna expands in Alabama with aluminum casting facility
* Magna International Inc - expanding operations to add aluminum casting capabilities at its Kamtek facility in Birmingham, Alabama
Magna pitches new self-driving vehicle system
DETROIT Auto supplier Magna International Inc on Thursday said it is developing a system automakers can use to enable vehicles to drive themselves without requiring bulky rooftop sensors or other compromises to vehicle styling.
