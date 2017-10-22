Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS.L)
MGNS.L on London Stock Exchange
1,395.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
11.00 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
1,384.00
Open
1,394.00
Day's High
1,395.00
Day's Low
1,378.00
Volume
38,769
Avg. Vol
120,241
52-wk High
1,500.00
52-wk Low
685.50
Wed, Jul 19 2017
UPDATE 1-British construction company Morgan Sindall raises forecast
July 19 Britain's Morgan Sindall said a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business and improving construction margins would lift its full-year results ahead of its expectations.
British construction company Morgan Sindall hikes full-year forecast
