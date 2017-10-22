Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC.TO)
MIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
39.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.39 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
$39.20
Open
$39.41
Day's High
$39.63
Day's Low
$39.20
Volume
160,900
Avg. Vol
183,504
52-wk High
$40.00
52-wk Low
$27.39
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 1 2017
BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61
* Genworth MI Canada Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $126 million
Genworth MI Canada posts 20.5 percent rise in profit
May 2 Genworth MI Canada Inc, Canada's largest private residential mortgage insurer, reported a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, as it earned higher premiums and had lower losses on claims.
Select another date:
