Excelsior Mining Corp (MIN.TO)

MIN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
$1.23
Open
$1.24
Day's High
$1.24
Day's Low
$1.22
Volume
38,200
Avg. Vol
138,104
52-wk High
$1.48
52-wk Low
$0.38

Wed, Oct 11 2017

* Excelsior Mining Corp - ‍receives no appeal on recently granted state operating permit​

* Excelsior Mining Corp - Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued amended Aquifer protection permit for co's Johnson camp mine

BRIEF-Excelsior Mining's Gunnison copper project receives draft state permit

* Excelsior Mining's Gunnison copper project receives draft state permit

