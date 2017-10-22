Excelsior Mining Corp (MIN.TO)
MIN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
$1.23
Open
$1.24
Day's High
$1.24
Day's Low
$1.22
Volume
38,200
Avg. Vol
138,104
52-wk High
$1.48
52-wk Low
$0.38
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Excelsior Mining receives no appeal on recently granted state operating permit
* Excelsior Mining Corp - receives no appeal on recently granted state operating permit
BRIEF-Excelsior Mining says Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued amended aquifer protection permit for co's Johnson camp mine
* Excelsior Mining Corp - Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued amended Aquifer protection permit for co's Johnson camp mine
BRIEF-Excelsior Mining's Gunnison copper project receives draft state permit
* Excelsior Mining's Gunnison copper project receives draft state permit
