Edition:
United States

MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS)

MINT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

496.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.10 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs502.10
Open
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs501.80
Day's Low
Rs495.15
Volume
46,300
Avg. Vol
501,756
52-wk High
Rs565.90
52-wk Low
Rs399.00

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 6 2017

BRIEF-Mindtree approves scheme of amalgamation of Magnet 360 with co‍​

* Says approved scheme of amalgamation of Magnet 360 LLC with co‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ggYCYC Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

Indian shares muted; Kotak Mahindra gains, Mindtree falls

July 20 Indian shares were largely flat on Thursday, as investors parsed through earnings, buying into stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd that beat results while hitting those such as Mindtree Ltd that missed estimates.

BRIEF-India's Mindtree June quarter consol net profit falls 1.6 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Mindtree gets members' nod for reappointment of Krishnakumar Natarajan as executive chairman

* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Krishnakumar Natarajan as executive chairman

BRIEF-Mindtree approves buyback of 4.3 mln shares for 2.70 bln rupees

* Says approved buyback of 4.3 million shares at inr 625/share for 2.70 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mindtree to consider buyback of equity shares

* Says board to consider buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mindtree's ATLAS for SAP to accelerate transition to SAP HANA-powered digital platforms

* Mindtree's ATLAS for SAP to accelerate transition to SAP HANA-powered digital platforms

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MINT.NS Market Views