Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to maneuver as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

Former M&S executive Laura Wade-Gery joins John Lewis board LONDON, Sept 8 Laura Wade-Gery, a former senior director of Marks & Spencer, has joined rival British retailer the John Lewis Partnership, it said on Friday.

M&S in talks to transfer Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Marks & Spencer has opened talks to sell its wholly owned Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Al-Futtaim, the British company said on Wednesday.

Dip in food sales knocks M&S, as clothing shows signs of recovery LONDON A surprise dip in underlying food sales knocked shares in Marks & Spencer on Tuesday, though the British retailer said its recovery remained on track thanks to a second consecutive quarterly increase in full-price clothing sales. |

BRIEF-M&S expects move towards positive like-for-like clothing sales towards end of yr * CEO says firm had 27 fewer promotions in clothing in Q1 versus Q1 last year

Britain's M&S says recovery "on track" as full-price sales rise LONDON, July 11 Britain's Marks & Spencer reported another fall in underlying clothing sales in its latest quarter, though the decline was slightly less than analysts' expected and full-price sales continued to grow.