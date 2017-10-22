Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS)
MMFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
422.65INR
19 Oct 2017
422.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.65 (-0.86%)
Rs-3.65 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs426.30
Rs426.30
Open
Rs429.30
Rs429.30
Day's High
Rs429.30
Rs429.30
Day's Low
Rs418.25
Rs418.25
Volume
135,988
135,988
Avg. Vol
2,104,017
2,104,017
52-wk High
Rs455.55
Rs455.55
52-wk Low
Rs244.00
Rs244.00
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services enters into share purchase deal with Inclusion Resources, unit
Oct 16 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves raising of funds
Oct 6 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs
Sept 28 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approved allotment of NCDs worth upto 2 bln rupees
Aug 1 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
July 31 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:
BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qtr consol profit down 46 pct
July 24 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 20 bln rupees
June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 5 bln
June 22 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services to approve allotment of NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
June 14 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services seeks members' nod for up to 290 bln rupees NCD issue
May 15 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
