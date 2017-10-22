3M Co (MMM.N)

BRIEF-3M company announces early results of its cash tender offers and early settlement * 3M company announces early results of its cash tender offers and early settlement

BRIEF-3M Co announced opening of new 3M design center in Japan * 3M Co announced opening of a new 3M design center in Japan

BRIEF-3M Co - Completes acquisition of Scott Safety * 3M Co - ‍completes acquisition of Scott Safety and estimates acquisition to be $0.08 dilutive to earnings in Q4​

BRIEF-3M completes sale of its Electronic Monitoring Business * 3M Co - will record approximately a $0.12 per share benefit in Q4 from divestiture​

BRIEF-3M files lawsuit against Thunder Finish for patent, trademark infringement * 3M says filed lawsuit against China-based Thunder Finish alleging infringement of patent and trademark rights related to 3M's PPS

BRIEF-3M announces public offering of notes * 3M- public offering of notes,commencement of tender offers to purchase for cash up to $400 million of 63/8% debentures due 2028 and 5.70% notes due 2037​

Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum to disband: source Members of U.S. President Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum have decided to disband the group, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

3M CEO Inge Thulin resigns from Trump's manufacturing council Aug 16 3M Co said on Wednesday Chief Executive Inge Thulin had resigned from President Donald Trump's Manufacturing Advisory Council.