Edition:
United States

Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.NS)

MNDA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

838.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.90 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs838.00
Open
Rs842.00
Day's High
Rs852.45
Day's Low
Rs834.00
Volume
11,893
Avg. Vol
105,874
52-wk High
Rs895.00
52-wk Low
Rs262.10

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-India's Minda Industries June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 238 million rupees versus 224.2 million rupees year ago

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Minda Industries seeks members' nod for approval of limits for loans up to 15 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for approval of limits for loans and investments for an amount up to 15 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2v1MUaP) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Minda Industries March-qtr consol profit rises

* Consol March quarter net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit 425.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Tung Thih Electronic plans JV in India with Minda Industries

* Says it plans to set up a JV in India jointly with Minda Industries Ltd

BRIEF-Minda Industries signs JV deal with Tung Thih Electronic, Taiwan

* Says signed joint venture agreement with Tung Thih Electronic Co. Ltd., (TTE), Taiwan

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MNDA.NS Market Views