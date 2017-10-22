Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)
MOFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,478.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Thu, Oct 12 2017
India's Motilal Oswal, MMTC-PAMP launch digital gold service
MUMBAI, Oct 12 A subsidiary of Indian brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS) and MMTC-PAMP India, the biggest refiner in the country, launched a service on Thursday allowing customers to buy gold on the brokerage's digital platform.
BRIEF-India's Motilal Oswal Financial Services June-qtr PAT rises
* June quarter consol PAT 1.02 billion rupees versus 792 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Motilal Oswal Financial Services seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Motilal Oswal Financial Services seeks members' nod to issue NCDs
July 4 Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd : * Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs upto 10 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2tcIrCV Further company coverage:
