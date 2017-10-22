Edition:
United States

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (MPVD.TO)

MPVD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
$3.91
Open
$3.95
Day's High
$3.95
Day's Low
$3.86
Volume
77,880
Avg. Vol
65,781
52-wk High
$7.15
52-wk Low
$3.56

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds provides update on loan facility

* Mountain Province Diamonds provides update on loan facility and extension of lenders' waiver

Continue Reading

Patrick Evans to be new CEO of Canada's Dominion Diamond

Aug 9 Patrick Evans, the former chief executive of Mountain Province Diamonds, will become the new CEO of Dominion Diamond Corp once a deal to purchase the Canadian diamond company closes later this year, he said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds quarterly earnings per share C$0.05

* Mountain Province Diamonds - attributable share of diamond production for quarter was approximately 790,900 carats, 86 percent higher than Q1​

BRIEF-Mountain province says GK Mine in Q2 treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant

* In Q2 , GK mine treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MPVD.TO Market Views