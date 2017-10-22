Edition:
United States

Morguard Corp (MRC.TO)

MRC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

192.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$192.00
Open
$192.00
Day's High
$192.00
Day's Low
$192.00
Volume
267
Avg. Vol
2,407
52-wk High
$197.50
52-wk Low
$166.39

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Morguard Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Morguard Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Morguard Corp increases ownership position in Morguard REIT

* Morguard Corporation increases ownership position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

BRIEF-Morguard acquires Argus Corporate Centre

* Morguard acquires Argus Corporate Centre, premier class A office property in Oakville, ON

BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT, Morguard Corp complete acquisition of U.S. multi-suite residential property

Aug 18 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :

BRIEF-Morguard Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results and regular eligible dividend

* Morguard Corp - adjusted NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017, increased by $16.7 million to $128.5 million compared to $111.8 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Morguard Corp announces Q1 revenue C$270.9 million

* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MRC.TO Market Views