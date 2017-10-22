Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE)
93.93EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.57 (-0.60%)
€94.50
€95.03
€95.12
€93.60
506,410
520,790
€115.20
€90.00
Tue, Oct 3 2017
Police search Merck KGaA's French plant in thyroid pill inquiry
LYON, France French police searched German drugmaker Merck KGaA's plant in Lyon on Tuesday as part of an investigation into complaints by patients about changes to its thyroid drug Levothyrox, a company spokeswoman said.
Merck KGaA CFO: 2017 profit guidance 'damn challenging'
FRANKFURT Germany's Merck KGaA said it expected to meet its 2017 guidance, but warned it wouldn't be easy due to headwinds from currency fluctuations and a tough liquid crystals business.
Merck KGaA eyes up to 700 million euro Mavenclad sales in EU
FRANKFURT Germany's Merck KGaA is eyeing annual sales of its multiple sclerosis pill Mavenclad, a late-comer to the market for oral treatments against the neurological disease, of up to 700 million euros ($823 million) in the European Union.
BRIEF-Merck KGaA says 2017 guidance range achievable, but challenging
* CFO says we still believe we will make our 2017 guidance range, but it is very challenging
BRIEF-Merck KGAA appoints Paolo Carli head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey for healthcare business
* Merck KGAA - announced appointment of Paolo Carli as head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey (MEA) region for its healthcare business Source text: (http://bit.ly/2htYmpk) Further company coverage:
Merck KGaA, Pfizer's cancer drug Bavencio gets EU nod
FRANKFURT European regulators on Thursday granted market approval for Merck KGaA and Pfizer's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio to treat a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma.
