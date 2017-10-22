Edition:
MRF Ltd (MRF.NS)

MRF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

63,522.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-147.85 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs63,670.40
Open
Rs63,670.40
Day's High
Rs63,898.70
Day's Low
Rs63,207.00
Volume
922
Avg. Vol
11,327
52-wk High
Rs74,147.50
52-wk Low
Rs46,199.90

BRIEF-India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct

* June quarter profit 1.07 billion rupees versus profit of 4.91 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-India's MRF seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as MD

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uUXAHM) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct

* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees

