Edition:
United States

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG_u.TO)

MRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
$15.53
Open
$15.50
Day's High
$15.60
Day's Low
$15.43
Volume
12,569
Avg. Vol
20,055
52-wk High
$16.21
52-wk Low
$12.40

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT, Morguard Corp complete acquisition of U.S. multi-suite residential property

Aug 18 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential Reit basic FFO of $0.32 per unit

Aug 1 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

BRIEF-Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.

May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MRG_u.TO Market Views