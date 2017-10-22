Edition:
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

MSFT.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

78.81USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.90 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
$77.91
Open
$78.32
Day's High
$78.96
Day's Low
$78.22
Volume
6,839,179
Avg. Vol
6,647,320
52-wk High
$78.96
52-wk Low
$56.66

Photo

Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up

SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.

BRIEF-‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​

* ‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft

Exclusive: Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013

Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.

BRIEF-Microsoft nominates two new members to its board of directors​

* Microsoft - ‍announced two nominations to its board of directors​

BRIEF-Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million ‍​

* Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's FY 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million versus $17.7 million FY 2016 - SEC filing‍​

