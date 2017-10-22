Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)
78.81USD
20 Oct 2017
$0.90 (+1.16%)
$77.91
$78.32
$78.96
$78.22
6,839,179
6,647,320
$78.96
$56.66
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up
SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry
* EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
Exclusive: Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013
Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.
BRIEF-Microsoft nominates two new members to its board of directors
* Microsoft - announced two nominations to its board of directors
BRIEF-Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million
* Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's FY 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million versus $17.7 million FY 2016 - SEC filing
