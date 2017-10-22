Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
MSLH.L on London Stock Exchange
470.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
6.60 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
463.40
Open
471.10
Day's High
473.40
Day's Low
468.10
Volume
296,441
Avg. Vol
294,761
52-wk High
473.40
52-wk Low
257.20
BRIEF-Marshalls Plc buys CPM Group for total cash consideration of 38.3 mln stg
* acquisition of CPM group limited for a total cash consideration of £38.3m
