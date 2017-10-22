MAS Real Estate Inc (MSPJ.J)
MSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,100.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
35.00 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
3,065.00
Open
3,065.00
Day's High
3,125.00
Day's Low
3,065.00
Volume
804,429
Avg. Vol
497,747
52-wk High
3,125.00
52-wk Low
2,000.00
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-MAS Real Estate says Morné Wilken to take over as CEO effective Jan 1, 2018
* ANNOUNCE MORNÉ WILKEN WILL BE TAKING OVER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MAS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018
BRIEF-MAS Real Estate announces listing of shares after book build
* FOLLOWING BOOK BUILD, TOTAL OF 77 541 988 NEW SHARES WERE LISTED TODAY ON EURO MTF MARKET OF LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE, JSE MAIN BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-MAS Real Estate announces equity raise through issue of ordinary shares
* ANNOUNCES EQUITY RAISE THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES; EQUITY RAISE IS SUBJECT TO PRICING ACCEPTABLE TO MAS
