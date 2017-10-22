ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS)

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17) BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

UPDATE 2-ArcelorMittal plans $1 bln Mexico investment by 2020 -chairman MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, will invest $1 billion in Mexico over the next three years, in part to boost its North American trade operations, the company said on Thursday.

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

EU regulators to rule on ArcelorMittal's buy of Ilva by October 26 BRUSSELS EU competition regulators will decide by Oct. 26 whether to clear Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Italian steel plant Ilva, the European Commission said on Friday.