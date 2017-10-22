ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS)
25.17EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.50 (+2.05%)
€24.67
€25.14
€25.45
€24.93
10,262,557
7,609,764
€26.52
€16.46
Thu, Oct 19 2017
ArcelorMittal offers EU concessions over Ilva
BRUSSELS Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has offered concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns over its planned takeover of Italian steel plant Ilva, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17)
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ArcelorMittal plans $1 billion Mexico investment by 2020: chairman
MEXICO CITY ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, will invest $1 billion in Mexico over the next three years, in part to boost its North American trade operations, the company said on Thursday.
UPDATE 2-ArcelorMittal plans $1 bln Mexico investment by 2020 -chairman
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, will invest $1 billion in Mexico over the next three years, in part to boost its North American trade operations, the company said on Thursday.
ArcelorMittal plans $1 bln Mexico investment by 2020 -board chairman
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 The world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, will invest $1 billion in Mexico over the next three years, the company's board chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; editing by Diane Craft)
ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV
NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.
ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV
NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.
EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 22)
BRUSSELS, Sept 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU regulators to rule on ArcelorMittal's buy of Ilva by October 26
BRUSSELS EU competition regulators will decide by Oct. 26 whether to clear Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Italian steel plant Ilva, the European Commission said on Friday.
Brazil watchdog arm recommends rejecting ArcelorMittal-Votorantim tie-up
SAO PAULO A body of Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade has recommended the rejection of ArcelorMittal SA's proposed acquisition of Votorantim Siderurgia SA, saying the tie-up would impact competition in the nation's long steel market.
- The Nest Egg Portfolio: Considering BP As A Dividend Powerhouse
- Mesabi Trust - Why I See 80% Upside To Conservative Fair Value
- Wall Street Breakfast: It's All About The Fed
- Ferroglobe: Earnings Shifting Into High Gear
- Wall Street Breakfast: Refiners On The Storm
- The Nest Egg Portfolio: Did Norges Bank Cause The PostNL Share Price Crash?