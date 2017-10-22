Edition:
Mullen Group Ltd (MTL.TO)

MTL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
$16.61
Open
$16.61
Day's High
$16.63
Day's Low
$16.44
Volume
106,522
Avg. Vol
109,371
52-wk High
$20.32
52-wk Low
$14.49

BRIEF-TRAKOPOLIS RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP

* TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP SAYS ‍RECEIVED A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP TO ADVANCE ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF A LOGISTICS PLATFORM CALLED MOVEITONLINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mullen Group Ltd announces acquisition of RDK Transportation

* Mullen Group Ltd announces acquisition of RDK Transportation Co Inc

BRIEF-Mullen Group reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.19

* Mullen Group Ltd. reports second quarter financial results including record trucking/logistics segment revenue

