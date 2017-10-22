Mullen Group Ltd (MTL.TO)
MTL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
16.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.06 (-0.36%)
$-0.06 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
$16.61
$16.61
Open
$16.61
$16.61
Day's High
$16.63
$16.63
Day's Low
$16.44
$16.44
Volume
106,522
106,522
Avg. Vol
109,371
109,371
52-wk High
$20.32
$20.32
52-wk Low
$14.49
$14.49
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-TRAKOPOLIS RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP
* TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP SAYS RECEIVED A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP TO ADVANCE ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF A LOGISTICS PLATFORM CALLED MOVEITONLINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mullen Group Ltd announces acquisition of RDK Transportation
* Mullen Group Ltd announces acquisition of RDK Transportation Co Inc
BRIEF-Mullen Group reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.19
* Mullen Group Ltd. reports second quarter financial results including record trucking/logistics segment revenue
