MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXGn.DE)
MTXGn.DE on Xetra
135.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
135.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.20 (+0.15%)
€0.20 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
€135.50
€135.50
Open
€135.45
€135.45
Day's High
€137.00
€137.00
Day's Low
€135.40
€135.40
Volume
136,110
136,110
Avg. Vol
131,693
131,693
52-wk High
€139.15
€139.15
52-wk Low
€89.11
€89.11
Select another date:
Wed, Jul 5 2017
Airbus, MTU seek stake in future helicopter with 6 other German firms
BUECKEBURG, Germany, July 5 Airbus Helicopters Deutschland and engine maker MTU Aero Engines on Wednesday announced they had teamed up with six other German firms to push for a role in managing and maintaining a future German military heavy-lift helicopter.
MTU Aero Engines beats forecasts thanks to maintenance division
BERLIN, April 28 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines reported a better than expected 19.6 percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business maintaining commercial jet engines. The company, whose customers include planemakers Boeing , Airbus and Bombardier, reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 157 million euros ($170.6 million), against average analyst expectations for 140 million euros.
Select another date:
