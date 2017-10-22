Edition:
United States

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd (MURJ.J)

MURJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,571.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-24.00 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
1,595.00
Open
1,637.00
Day's High
1,670.00
Day's Low
1,571.00
Volume
1,001,189
Avg. Vol
360,072
52-wk High
1,840.00
52-wk Low
901.00

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 23 2017

UPDATE 1-Murray & Roberts earnings drop on losses in Middle East

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a 59 percent fall in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to losses in its Middle East business and a settlement with the South African government.

Continue Reading

Murray & Roberts' FY earnings slump on Middle East business

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a 59 percent fall in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to a loss incurred in its Middle East business and a settlement with South Africa's government.

BRIEF-Murray & Roberts acquires further stake in Bombela Concession

* BOUYGUES AND BOMBARDIER AGREED TO SELL 8.5% EACH TO MURRAY & ROBERTS, INCREASING ITS SHAREHOLDING IN BCC TO 50%

South Africa's Murray and Roberts to exit Middle East

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 South Africa's Murray and Roberts (M&R) will exit the Middle East as part of its 314 million rand ($23 million) disposal of its infrastructure and building business, it said on Monday.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MURJ.J Market Views