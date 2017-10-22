Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd (MURJ.J)

Murray & Roberts' FY earnings slump on Middle East business JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a 59 percent fall in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to a loss incurred in its Middle East business and a settlement with South Africa's government.

BRIEF-Murray & Roberts acquires further stake in Bombela Concession * BOUYGUES AND BOMBARDIER AGREED TO SELL 8.5% EACH TO MURRAY & ROBERTS, INCREASING ITS SHAREHOLDING IN BCC TO 50%