Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen (MUVGn.DE)

Pressure grows on KPMG as Munich Re Africa drops it as auditor JOHANNESBURG The African arm of Germany's Munich Re has dropped KPMG as its auditor, the latest company to distance itself from the accountancy firm entangled in a scandal involving friends of South African President Jacob Zuma.

Munich Re's Ergo considers sale of run-off life portfolios FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German reinsurer Munich Re's Ergo unit is considering options for its insurance units Victoria Leben and Ergo Leben, which have ceased underwriting new business, it said on Tuesday.

Munich makes first warning by reinsurer on Harvey, Irma impact BERLIN/FRANKFURT Germany's Munich Re warned it could miss its profit target this year, the first major reinsurer to flag a hit to earnings from damage caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

