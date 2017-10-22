Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)
138.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
€1.15 (+0.83%)
€137.80
€138.20
€139.00
€138.05
60,563
63,268
€142.50
€99.75
Thu, Sep 7 2017
BRIEF-Wendel announces Chairman of Executive Board Frederic Lemoine to leave company by end of year
* DECIDED FRÉDÉRIC LEMOINE WOULD LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF YEAR
RPT-BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value
* Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).
BRIEF-Wendel announces completion of the sale of 3.6 pct of Saint-Gobain's share capital
* REG-WENDEL: WENDEL ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 3.6% OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL
BRIEF-Saint-Gobain buys back 1 million shares in Wendel’S accelerated bookbuilding concerning 20 million Saint-Gobain shares
* COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA - SAINT-GOBAIN BUYS BACK 1 MILLION SHARES IN WENDEL’S ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING CONCERNING 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES
BRIEF-Wendel pursues divestment of Saint-Gobain with shares sale
June 1 France-based listed investment group Wendel says:
BRIEF-Wendel confirms outlook for FY 2017
* GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
UPDATE 1-LPC-Bankers line up 800 mln euros debt financing for Constantia Labels sale
LONDON, May 17 Bankers are preparing around 800 million euros of debt financing to back a potential sale of German packaging group Constantia Labels by its owner private equity group Wendel, banking sources said.
FRANKFURT, May 12 Buyout group Wendel has put German packaging group Constantia Labels on the block in a deal that could be worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 bln), as it seeks cash for investments in a sister company, two people familiar with the matter said.