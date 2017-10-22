Edition:
Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)

MWDP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

138.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.15 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€137.80
Open
€138.20
Day's High
€139.00
Day's Low
€138.05
Volume
60,563
Avg. Vol
63,268
52-wk High
€142.50
52-wk Low
€99.75

Thu, Sep 7 2017

BRIEF-Wendel announces Chairman of Executive Board Frederic Lemoine to leave company by end of year‍​

* DECIDED FRÉDÉRIC LEMOINE WOULD LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF YEAR‍​

* Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).

* Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).

BRIEF-Wendel announces completion of the sale of 3.6 pct of Saint-Gobain's share capital

* REG-WENDEL: WENDEL ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 3.6% OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain buys back 1 million shares in Wendel’S accelerated bookbuilding concerning 20 million Saint-Gobain shares

* COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA - SAINT-GOBAIN BUYS BACK 1 MILLION SHARES IN WENDEL’S ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING CONCERNING 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES

BRIEF-Wendel pursues divestment of Saint-Gobain with shares sale

June 1 France-based listed investment group Wendel says:

BRIEF-Wendel confirms outlook for FY 2017

* GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-LPC-Bankers line up 800 mln euros debt financing for Constantia Labels sale

LONDON, May 17 Bankers are preparing around 800 million euros of debt financing to back a potential sale of German packaging group Constantia Labels by its owner private equity group Wendel, banking sources said.

UPDATE 1-German packaging group Constantia Labels up for sale -sources

* First-round bids due at the end of May (Adds names of prospective buyers, background)

German packaging group Constantia Labels put on block - sources

FRANKFURT, May 12 Buyout group Wendel has put German packaging group Constantia Labels on the block in a deal that could be worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 bln), as it seeks cash for investments in a sister company, two people familiar with the matter said.

