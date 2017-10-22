Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)

RPT-BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value * Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).

BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value * Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).

BRIEF-Wendel announces completion of the sale of 3.6 pct of Saint-Gobain's share capital * REG-WENDEL: WENDEL ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 3.6% OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain buys back 1 million shares in Wendel’S accelerated bookbuilding concerning 20 million Saint-Gobain shares * COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA - SAINT-GOBAIN BUYS BACK 1 MILLION SHARES IN WENDEL’S ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING CONCERNING 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES

BRIEF-Wendel pursues divestment of Saint-Gobain with shares sale June 1 France-based listed investment group Wendel says:

BRIEF-Wendel confirms outlook for FY 2017 * GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-LPC-Bankers line up 800 mln euros debt financing for Constantia Labels sale LONDON, May 17 Bankers are preparing around 800 million euros of debt financing to back a potential sale of German packaging group Constantia Labels by its owner private equity group Wendel, banking sources said.

UPDATE 1-German packaging group Constantia Labels up for sale -sources * First-round bids due at the end of May (Adds names of prospective buyers, background)