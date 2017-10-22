Methanex Corp (MX.TO)
MX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
63.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Jul 26 2017
BRIEF-Methanex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Methanex increases share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float
* Methanex increases its existing share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float
BRIEF-Methanex reports Q1 earnings per share $1.46
* Methanex reports higher first quarter 2017 earnings and increases dividend by 9%
