Methanex Corp (MX.TO)

MX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

63.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.16 (+1.86%)
Prev Close
$62.53
Open
$62.84
Day's High
$63.74
Day's Low
$62.66
Volume
505,125
Avg. Vol
353,700
52-wk High
$69.88
52-wk Low
$46.21

BRIEF-Methanex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Methanex increases share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float

* Methanex increases its existing share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float

BRIEF-Methanex reports Q1 earnings per share $1.46

* Methanex reports higher first quarter 2017 earnings and increases dividend by 9%

Market Views

