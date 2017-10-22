Edition:
United States

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS)

NARY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

305.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.35 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs306.85
Open
Rs308.00
Day's High
Rs310.50
Day's Low
Rs303.50
Volume
15,619
Avg. Vol
142,690
52-wk High
Rs379.00
52-wk Low
Rs281.00

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-India's Narayana Hrudayalaya June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 193.7 million rupees versus 226.5 million rupees year ago

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya seeks members' nod for approval of amalgamation of Newrise Healthcare

* Seeks members' nod for approval of amalgamation of Newrise Healthcare, wholly owned subsidiary with the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More NARY.NS Market Views