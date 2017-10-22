Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Natco Pharma's marketing partner Mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S.
* Says marketing partner mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S. Market Source text - http://bit.ly/2xUtxo0 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD
BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD
BRIEF-Natco Pharma says co, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets
* Says Natco, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets
BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit surges
* June quarter consol profit 940 million rupees versus profit of 477 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection
* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market
BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
BRIEF-RBI says foreign shareholding limit in Natco Pharma hiked to 49 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest from 31.50 to 49 per cent under PIS in Natco Pharma Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2qiTUzx Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Natco Pharma launches Pomalid in India
* Says Natco launches Pomalid, first generic version of pomalidomide capsules,for treatment of a specific blood cancer, in India Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r0381s) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Natco Pharma launches drug to treat Hepatitis C virus infection
* Says drug used for the treatment of Hepatitis C Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qfTJ90) Further company coverage: