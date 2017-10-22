Edition:
United States

Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)

NEKG.DE on Xetra

78.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.19 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
€77.61
Open
€78.56
Day's High
€78.90
Day's Low
€77.93
Volume
34,331
Avg. Vol
38,215
52-wk High
€79.19
52-wk Low
€47.03

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln

* Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More NEKG.DE Market Views