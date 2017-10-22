Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)
NEKG.DE on Xetra
78.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
78.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.19 (+1.53%)
€1.19 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
€77.61
€77.61
Open
€78.56
€78.56
Day's High
€78.90
€78.90
Day's Low
€77.93
€77.93
Volume
34,331
34,331
Avg. Vol
38,215
38,215
52-wk High
€79.19
€79.19
52-wk Low
€47.03
€47.03
Select another date:
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln
* Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering
Select another date:
- The Fragile Gold Industry: Gigantic Equipment, Massive Capital Expenditures & Rising Costs
- The 2017 Sellers' Strike Explained
- How To Get A 2.5% Discount On Gold And Silver, 10% On Miners, And A 10% Dividend
- Why The Next Fed Governor Will Superheat The Economy
- Victory Formation Long/Short Portfolio Update - September 2017
- Newmont Mining (NEM) Presents At 2017 Denver Gold Forum - Slideshow