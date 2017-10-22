Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS)
NEST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
7,229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.75 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs7,245.75
Open
Rs7,285.00
Day's High
Rs7,299.95
Day's Low
Rs7,182.80
Volume
3,810
Avg. Vol
43,174
52-wk High
Rs7,483.00
52-wk Low
Rs5,656.05
Wed, Jul 26 2017
Nestle India Q2 profit rises 10 pct
July 26 Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd said on Wednesday profit rose about 10 percent in its fiscal second quarter, helped by new product launches and a revamp of its popular Maggi noodles brand.
BRIEF-Nestle India June qtr profit up about 10 pct
* June quarter total revenue from operations 24.85 billion rupees
BRIEF-Nestle India to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017
* Says to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Nestle India says price of Everyday Dairy Whitener excpected to undergo reduction
* In categories where there are reductions in taxes under GST, appropriate price reductions would be put into effect for stocks manufactured from July
BRIEF-Nestle India March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct
* March quarter total revenue from operations 25.92 billion rupees
Nestle India posts 7 pct rise in March-qtr profit
May 12 Nestle India Ltd posted a near 7 percent rise in its March-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher domestic sales.
