Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS)

NEST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

7,229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.75 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs7,245.75
Open
Rs7,285.00
Day's High
Rs7,299.95
Day's Low
Rs7,182.80
Volume
3,810
Avg. Vol
43,174
52-wk High
Rs7,483.00
52-wk Low
Rs5,656.05

Wed, Jul 26 2017

Nestle India Q2 profit rises 10 pct

July 26 Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd said on Wednesday profit rose about 10 percent in its fiscal second quarter, helped by new product launches and a revamp of its popular Maggi noodles brand.

BRIEF-Nestle India June qtr profit up about 10 pct

* June quarter total revenue from operations 24.85 billion rupees

BRIEF-Nestle India to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017

* Says to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Nestle India says price of Everyday Dairy Whitener excpected to undergo reduction

* In categories where there are reductions in taxes under GST, appropriate price reductions would be put into effect for stocks manufactured from July

BRIEF-Nestle India March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct

* March quarter total revenue from operations 25.92 billion rupees

Nestle India posts 7 pct rise in March-qtr profit

May 12 Nestle India Ltd posted a near 7 percent rise in its March-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher domestic sales.

