Neuland Laboratories Ltd (NEUL.NS)
NEUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,144.30INR
19 Oct 2017
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.15 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs1,151.45
Open
Rs1,143.95
Day's High
Rs1,168.00
Day's Low
Rs1,130.00
Volume
1,486
Avg. Vol
25,238
52-wk High
Rs1,727.00
52-wk Low
Rs881.30
BRIEF-India's Neuland Labs June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 23 million rupees versus 95.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Neuland Laboratories appoints D. Saharsh Rao as CFO
* Says appointed D. Saharsh Rao, as chief financial officer of company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w57BFI) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Neuland Labs March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 85.1 million rupees versus 66.3 million rupees year ago
