New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)
53.30CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.06 (+0.11%)
$53.24
$53.39
$53.70
$53.23
110,954
152,464
$57.70
$36.25
Mon, Sep 18 2017
BRIEF-County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 buses to New Flyer
* County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 clean diesel buses to New Flyer
BRIEF-Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses
* Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses
BRIEF-San Francisco expands its zero-emission footprint with an order for 185 trolley-electric buses
* New Flyer Industries Inc - SFMTA has awarded an option order for 185 Xcelsior(®) trolley-electric, forty-foot, heavy-duty buses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs
* Master production schedule along with backlog & orders seen to be awarded under new procurements is about 3,750 EUs in 2017
BRIEF-Brampton transit awards New Flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses
* Brampton transit awards new flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses
BRIEF-New flyer acquires Carlson Engineered Composites
* Deal for $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses
* City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses
BRIEF-Santa Clara awards New Flyer a contract for 55 diesel electric hybrid buses
* Santa Clara awards New Flyer a contract for 55 diesel electric hybrid buses
BRIEF-New Flyer Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* New flyer announces 2017 first quarter results and increases in 2017 projected deliveries and annual dividend rate
BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses