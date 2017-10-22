National Grid PLC (NG.L)
Thu, Oct 12 2017
Britain has enough power to meet winter demand -National Grid
LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.
BRIEF-No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities after Hurricane Harvey
* No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities following Hurricane Harvey
Britain's National Grid to create separate system operator
OSLO, Aug 3 Britain's National Grid will create a new company to separately operate its electricity system by April 2019, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.
National Grid reports 14 pct rise in FY adjusted operating profit
May 18 National Grid Plc said full-year adjusted operating profit rose 14 percent, helped by strong growth in its UK power transmission units and "favourable timing" in the UK and U.S. businesses partly related to the weather.
Falling costs, new revenues fuel Britain's big battery boom
LONDON, May 10 Britain is emerging as a hotbed for utility-scale battery development, with two of Europe's three biggest projects under way there and several companies joining a race that could shake up the energy market.
BRIEF-Sunrun and National Grid's jointly-owned subsidiary entered aggregate $202 million of senior secured credit facilities
* Sunrun Inc says on May 9, 2017, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Sunrun and National Grid entered aggregate $202 million of senior secured credit facilities Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2phELzg) Further company coverage: