NIIT Technologies Ltd (NITT.NS)

NITT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

611.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.75 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs613.60
Open
Rs616.55
Day's High
Rs619.90
Day's Low
Rs610.00
Volume
106,899
Avg. Vol
466,284
52-wk High
Rs646.30
52-wk Low
Rs366.55

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 14 pct

* Sept quarter consol net profit 672 million rupees versus profit of 589 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies June qtr consol profit from cont ops up about 68 pct

* June quarter consol profit from continuing operations 555 million rupees

BRIEF-NIIT Tech announces acquisition of 55 pct interest in Ruletek by Incessant Technologies

* Niit technologies - acquisition of 55% interest in ruletek llc by incessant technologies pvt. ltd., an niit technologies company Source text: http://bit.ly/2sccGHx Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO

* Says appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO designate of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s5buFw) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago

May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies March-qtr profit rises almost three-fold

* Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NIIT Technologies collaborates with Siam City Cement Public

* Says Siam City Cement Public collaborates with co for building ready IT infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

