Nike Inc (NKE.N)

UPDATE 1-Nike's road to recovery in North America likely a long one Sept 27 Nike Inc's fight to claw back market share in an intensifying U.S. sneaker price war is still some way off bearing fruit, analysts said on Wednesday, a day after the sportswear giant reported its weakest quarterly sales growth in nearly seven years.

Judge tosses workers' class action against Nike over security checks A federal judge on Tuesday said Nike Inc's retail arm was not required to pay workers in California for the few seconds each day that they spent going through security checks, and tossed out a class action against the company.

BRIEF-Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend * Nike Inc declares $0.18 quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: