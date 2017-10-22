NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)

UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent ABU DHABI, July 1 NMC Health, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by 4.9 percent.

Billionaire B. R. Shetty aims for $1 billion in revenue from Indian film epic ABU DHABI UAE-based Indian billionaire B. R. Shetty, who has interests in healthcare and finance, said on Sunday that he expects to make $1 billion in revenue from his first foray into the film-making business - an adaptation of the epic Sanskrit poem the Mahabharata.