Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium provides project financing update
* Nemaska Lithium processes Whabouchi concentrate at the phase 1 plant and provides project financing update
BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey
* Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant
BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium obtains receipt for its offering of 47.6 mln shares
* Nemaska Lithium - obtained receipt for its final short form prospectus for offering of 47.6 million shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $50 million at a price of $1.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares
* Nemaska lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares and provides project update
BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium
* Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2 mln milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
