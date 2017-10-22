Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey * Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium obtains receipt for its offering of 47.6 mln shares * Nemaska Lithium - obtained receipt for its final short form prospectus for offering of 47.6 million shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $50 million at a price of $1.05per share

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares * Nemaska lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares and provides project update

BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium * Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2 mln milestone payment