Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

NMX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-2.42%)
Prev Close
$1.65
Open
$1.69
Day's High
$1.73
Day's Low
$1.59
Volume
3,899,075
Avg. Vol
997,436
52-wk High
$1.73
52-wk Low
$0.95

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium provides project financing update

* Nemaska Lithium processes Whabouchi concentrate at the phase 1 plant and provides project financing update

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey

* Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium obtains receipt for its offering of 47.6 mln shares

* Nemaska Lithium - obtained receipt for its final short form prospectus for offering of 47.6 million shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $50 million at a price of $1.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares

* Nemaska lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares and provides project update

BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium

* Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2 mln milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

