NN Group NV (NN.AS)

BRIEF-NN Bank establishes covered bond programme * ‍NN BANK ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS ESTABLISHED A EUR 5 BILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BOND PROGRAMME​

NN Group N.V. reports 15.91 percent passive stake in Bioamber Inc as of Aug 31

Insurer NN Group profit rises more than expected on Delta Lloyd deal AMSTERDAM Core earnings at Dutch insurer NN Group rose a higher than expected 26 percent in the second quarter, boosted by stronger sales and its recently completed acquisition of Delta Lloyd .

Dutch insurer NN Group's core profit rises, beats estimates AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a 26 percent rise in second-quarter core profit to 404 million euros ($475.8 million), buoyed by stronger sales and its merger with Delta Lloyd.

BRIEF-NN Group sells preference shares Unilever‍​ * SIGNED AN IRREVOCABLE AGREEMENT WITH UNILEVER PLC TO ACCEPT A PUBLIC OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 6% AND 7% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V.

UPDATE 2-Dutch court rejects consumer group's claims against insurer NN AMSTERDAM, July 19 A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected claims against insurer NN Group relating to investment-linked insurance products which it sold in the 1990s and 2000s.