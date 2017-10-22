Edition:
NN Group NV (NN.AS)

NN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

36.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€36.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,010,644
52-wk High
€36.46
52-wk Low
€26.30

Wed, Oct 4 2017

BRIEF-NN Group prices inaugural 500 million euros of conditional pass-through covered bonds

* HAS PRICED ITS INAUGURAL EUR 500 MILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BONDS

BRIEF-NN Bank establishes covered bond programme

* ‍NN BANK ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS ESTABLISHED A EUR 5 BILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BOND PROGRAMME​

BRIEF-NN Group N.V. reports 15.91 pct passive stake in Bioamber

* NN Group N.V. reports 15.91 percent passive stake in Bioamber Inc as of Aug 31 - SEC filing‍​ Source text: [http://bit.ly/2wNus9e] Further company coverage:

Insurer NN Group profit rises more than expected on Delta Lloyd deal

AMSTERDAM Core earnings at Dutch insurer NN Group rose a higher than expected 26 percent in the second quarter, boosted by stronger sales and its recently completed acquisition of Delta Lloyd .

UPDATE 2-Insurer NN Group profit rises more than expected on Delta Lloyd deal

* Solvency ratio including newly acquired Delta Lloyd improves

BRIEF-NN Group Q2 operating result ongoing business at EUR 404 million euros

* Q2 SOLVENCY II RATIO OF 196 PERCENT VERSUS 238 PERCENT IN Q1

Dutch insurer NN Group's core profit rises, beats estimates

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a 26 percent rise in second-quarter core profit to 404 million euros ($475.8 million), buoyed by stronger sales and its merger with Delta Lloyd.

BRIEF-NN Group sells preference shares Unilever‍​

* SIGNED AN IRREVOCABLE AGREEMENT WITH UNILEVER PLC TO ACCEPT A PUBLIC OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 6% AND 7% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V.

UPDATE 2-Dutch court rejects consumer group's claims against insurer NN

AMSTERDAM, July 19 A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected claims against insurer NN Group relating to investment-linked insurance products which it sold in the 1990s and 2000s.

Dutch court rejects claims of consumer group against insurer NN

AMSTERDAM, July 19 A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected claims by consumer group Woekerpolis.nl against insurer NN Group relating to investment-linked insurance products sold in the 1990s and 2000s. NN Group and other Dutch insurers have been dealing with fallout from these policies for years after a 2006 commission found that customers were not always fairly informed of costs. The Rotterdam District Court ruled that NN gave sufficient information, according to the law that applied at

