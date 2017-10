Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J)

UPDATE 3-Naspers buys half of Rocket's stake in Delivery Hero * Rocket Internet shares jump 5.8 pct (Adds comments from Rocket Internet CEO)

South Africa's Naspers ups stake in Delivery Hero for $775 mln JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa e-commerce giant Naspers said it had agreed to buy an additional 13 percent stake in online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero for $775 million.

BRIEF-Naspers gives update on Novus unbundling * APPORTIONMENT OF TAX COST FOR SOUTH AFRICAN INCOME TAX PURPOSES IN RESPECT OF UNBUNDLING

BRIEF-Naspers to unbundle Novus Holdings shares to Naspers shareholders * UNBUNDLING OF NOVUS HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES TO NASPERS SHAREHOLDERS

No reason to hive off $132 billion Tencent stake, Naspers chairman says JOHANNESBURG Naspers chairman on Friday pushed back against investors urging a break up of the South African e-commerce and pay-tv giant, saying the move lacked long-term commercial merit.

