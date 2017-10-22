Neopost SA (NPOS.PA)
NPOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
33.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
33.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.25 (+0.76%)
€0.25 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
€33.06
€33.06
Open
€33.33
€33.33
Day's High
€33.33
€33.33
Day's Low
€33.01
€33.01
Volume
70,570
70,570
Avg. Vol
92,126
92,126
52-wk High
€41.84
€41.84
52-wk Low
€24.46
€24.46
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Neopost H1 recurring operating income up at 101 million euros
* HY 2017 SALES UP +0.4%, AND DOWN -0.9% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS
BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
BRIEF-Neopost Q1 revenue rises to 276 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 276 MILLION VERSUS EUR 273 MILLION YEAR AGO
Select another date:
- Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/31/17: CCI, APO, RNST, CPAH, IFF, OPK, NEO, KMI
- NeoGenomics' (NEO) CEO Doug VanOort on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Headwinds Remain. Spotlight On MediWound
- NeoGenomics (Neo) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
- NeoGenomics' (NEO) Douglas VanOort on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Gilead Facing Increasing Analyst Pressure, Spotlight On Epizyme