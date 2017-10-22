Edition:
United States

Neopost SA (NPOS.PA)

NPOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

33.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
€33.06
Open
€33.33
Day's High
€33.33
Day's Low
€33.01
Volume
70,570
Avg. Vol
92,126
52-wk High
€41.84
52-wk Low
€24.46

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Neopost H1 recurring operating income up at 101 million euros

* HY 2017 SALES UP +0.4%, AND DOWN -0.9% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS‍​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility

* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS

BRIEF-Neopost Q1 revenue rises to ‍​276 million euros

* Q1 REVENUE EUR ‍​276 MILLION VERSUS EUR 273 MILLION YEAR AGO

Select another date:

Market Views

» More NPOS.PA Market Views