Edition:
United States

Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO)

NSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
$2.95
Open
$2.96
Day's High
$3.00
Day's Low
$2.94
Volume
385,207
Avg. Vol
493,508
52-wk High
$4.63
52-wk Low
$2.49

Select another date:

Mon, Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Nevsun appoints Ryan MacWilliam as CFO

* Nevsun Resources Ltd- appointment is effective August 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Nevsun Q2 ‍revenue $66.1 million

* Nevsun announces Q2 financial results, strategic update and annual reserves

BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair

* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201

BRIEF-Nevsun Resources says Peter Kukielski appointed CEO and president

* Nevsun resources ltd - kukielski replaces cliff davis, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year

Select another date:

Market Views

» More NSU.TO Market Views