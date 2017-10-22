Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO)
NSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+1.02%)
$0.03 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
$2.95
$2.95
Open
$2.96
$2.96
Day's High
$3.00
$3.00
Day's Low
$2.94
$2.94
Volume
385,207
385,207
Avg. Vol
493,508
493,508
52-wk High
$4.63
$4.63
52-wk Low
$2.49
$2.49
Select another date:
Mon, Aug 21 2017
BRIEF-Nevsun appoints Ryan MacWilliam as CFO
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- appointment is effective August 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Nevsun Q2 revenue $66.1 million
* Nevsun announces Q2 financial results, strategic update and annual reserves
BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201
BRIEF-Nevsun Resources says Peter Kukielski appointed CEO and president
* Nevsun resources ltd - kukielski replaces cliff davis, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year
Select another date:
- My Watchlist Of The Gold Mining Players In The Red Hot BC Golden Triangle Part 1
- Resource Sector Digest: Yukon Casino Yields 20%
- Nevsun Resources: Insider Buying Alert
- Resource Sector Digest: Bye Bye Bisha?
- Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio - Keep Living The Dream
- Resource Sector Digest: Primero Train Wreck 101