NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS)
NTPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
175.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.00 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs178.05
Open
Rs178.40
Day's High
Rs178.50
Day's Low
Rs174.20
Volume
464,096
Avg. Vol
6,395,642
52-wk High
Rs180.00
52-wk Low
Rs145.60
Wed, Aug 30 2017
India raises $1.4 bln from NTPC share sale - stock exchange data
MUMBAI, Aug 30 The Indian government has raised 91.36 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) from a share sale in state-run utility NTPC Ltd, according to Reuters calculations based on stock exchange data.
BRIEF-NTPC Ltd signs term loan of 30 bln rupees with ICICI Bank
* Says signs term loan of 30 billion rupees with ICICI bank ltd.
UPDATE 1-India to sell up to 10 pct of utility NTPC in potential $2.2 bln deal
* Sale part of divestment programme to help meet deficit (Adds details on the sale)
