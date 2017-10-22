North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)
NWC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
30.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$30.22
$30.22
Open
$30.26
$30.26
Day's High
$30.36
$30.36
Day's Low
$30.10
$30.10
Volume
37,043
37,043
Avg. Vol
71,810
71,810
52-wk High
$33.74
$33.74
52-wk Low
$24.08
$24.08
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-The North West Company Inc extends maturity date for existing loan facilities
* Extended maturity date of CAD$300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to September 26, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-The North West Company says Q2 earnings per share C$0.46
* The North West Company Inc. Announces second quarter earnings, a quarterly dividend and terms of senior notes financing
BRIEF-NORTH WEST COMPANY INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17
* THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp responds on North West Co's announcement to acquire North Star Air
* Exchange Income Corporation responds to the announcement by North West Company Inc to acquire North Star Air
BRIEF-NORTH WEST COMPANY INC TO ACQUIRE NORTH STAR AIR
* NORTH WEST WILL PAY FOR PURCHASE PRICE AND FOLLOW-ON INVESTMENTS IN CASH, FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES
Select another date: