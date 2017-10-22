Edition:
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)

NWH_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
$11.37
Open
$11.42
Day's High
$11.43
Day's Low
$11.32
Volume
166,391
Avg. Vol
182,185
52-wk High
$11.47
52-wk Low
$9.60

BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units

* NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces $125 million bought deal of trust units

BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties reports quarterly FFO per unit $0.24

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25

* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-Generation Healthcare REIT says received takeover offer by Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

* Says received takeover offer by Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT for all units in co

