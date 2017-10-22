Oi SA (OIBR3.SA)
5.37BRL
20 Oct 2017
R$ -0.13 (-2.36%)
R$ 5.50
R$ 5.51
R$ 5.70
R$ 5.30
1,293,100
1,552,203
R$ 6.24
R$ 2.17
Fri, Oct 20 2017
UPDATE 3-Brazil judge gives creditors more time to work out Oi restructuring
SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA's bankruptcy case agreed on Friday to give creditors and the company more time to reconcile competing restructuring proposals, 16 months into Brazil's largest in-court reorganization.
Brazil's Oi ready for Monday creditors meeting, CEO says
BRASILIA, Oct 20 Debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is "totally prepared" for a creditors assembly on Monday, but the group will continue conversations should a petition by bondholders to delay the meeting be approved, the company's chief executive said on Friday.
Brazil's Anatel to meet Monday on Oi fine-for-investment swap -source
BRASILIA, Oct 19 The board of Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel will meet on Monday morning to analyze a request by indebted carrier Oi SA to swap billions of reais in regulatory fines for new investments, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
Oi's largest creditors demand meeting to renegotiate debt plan
SAO PAULO A group of bondholders that are Oi SA's largest creditors demanded on Sunday that the company's top executives meet them as soon as possible to renegotiate a debt plan.
Oi's largest creditors reject revamped recovery plan
SAO PAULO, Oct 13 A group of bondholders and export credit agencies that together are Oi SA's largest creditors said on Friday that the Brazilian carrier's revamped restructuring plan aims to protect existing shareholders at the expense of creditors.