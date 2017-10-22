Omnia Holdings Ltd (OMNJ.J)
OMNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,304.84ZAc
20 Oct 2017
14,304.84ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
54.84 (+0.38%)
54.84 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
14,250.00
14,250.00
Open
14,276.00
14,276.00
Day's High
14,338.00
14,338.00
Day's Low
14,180.00
14,180.00
Volume
252,108
252,108
Avg. Vol
124,583
124,583
52-wk High
19,500.00
19,500.00
52-wk Low
12,801.00
12,801.00
Select another date:
Tue, Jun 27 2017
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Omnia looks at acquisitions to spur growth after profit drop
* Seeks growth opportunities to boost chemicals business (Recasts with chemical division)
South African chemicals maker Omnia profit drops against tough economic backdrop
June 27 South African diversified chemicals maker Omnia Holdings' full-year profit dropped 7 percent as a tough economic environment hit its mining and chemicals divisions, the company said on Tuesday.
Select another date:
