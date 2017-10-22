Edition:
United States

Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR)

ONTEX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

30.07EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.46 (-1.51%)
Prev Close
€30.52
Open
€30.74
Day's High
€30.75
Day's Low
€30.02
Volume
247,613
Avg. Vol
139,445
52-wk High
€33.74
52-wk Low
€24.20

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 2 2017

BRIEF-Ontex announces investment for new production site in Poland

* ONTEX ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT FOR NEW PRODUCTION SITE IN POLAND

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Ontex enters into a new credit facilities agreement

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT WITH ITS BANKS FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 900 MILLION IN TOTAL.​

UPDATE 1-Belgian diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus, shares slide

July 27 Belgian diaper maker Ontex posted a 12.8 percent increase in second-quarter profit on Thursday, but its shares fell after it missed analysts' expectations due to weaker-than-expected demand and rising raw material costs.

Diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus as market growth lags

July 27 Belgian diaper maker Ontex on Thursday posted a 12.8 percent increase in second-quarter profit, narrowly missing market expectations as market growth for core segments was lower than anticipated and raw materials continue to weigh.

BRIEF-Ontex Group H1 adjusted net profit of EUR 71.5 million, up 8.8% yoy

* ‍H1 REPORTED REVENUE UP 22%: LFL REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL 5 DIVISIONS AND 3 CATEGORIES​

BRIEF-Ontex Group Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 70.0 million euros

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 70.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.6 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ONTEX.BR Market Views